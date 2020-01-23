GREENSBORO Lucille Parthenia Carter Horton, 74, of Greensboro, formerly of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 12:30 p.m., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.
