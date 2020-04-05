February 22, 1947 - April 3, 2020 Paula Faye Hoover, 73, of Hickory, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home. Born Feb. 22, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Paul Floyd Jarrett and Myrtle Lois Jarrett. She is survived by her husband, Gene Hoover of the home; son, Christopher Hoover (Nadia) of Hickory; granddaughter, Saraphina Hoover; nephew, Tony Jarrett (Gwen) of Newton; niece, Trisha Crump (Brad) of High Point; and her beloved dog Sparky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Gary Jarrett. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Catawba Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Reformed Church, 3562 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

