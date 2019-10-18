HICKORY Lillian "Bunny" Ainsley Stamback Hoover, 72 of Hickory died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4065 N. Center St., in Hickory, at 11 a.m., Tuesday Oct. 22. Jenkins Funeral Home staff is not involved in the memorial service at the church. The Higley family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.