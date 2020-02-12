February 10, 2020 Emma Jo Hood, 85, of Vale, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Arrangements will be with Hickory Funeral Home.
Service information
1:00PM-2:45PM
2416 Zion Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
3:00PM
2416 Zion Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
