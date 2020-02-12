February 10, 2020 Emma Jo Hood, 85, of Vale, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Arrangements will be with Hickory Funeral Home.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
1:00PM-2:45PM
Christ Church-Mt.View
2416 Zion Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
Feb 14
Memorial Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
3:00PM
Christ Church-Mt.View
2416 Zion Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
