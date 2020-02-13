December 1, 1934 - February 10, 2020 Emma Jo Warlick Hood, 85, of Vale, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Catawba County. She was born in Lincoln County, Dec. 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Charles Millard and Inez Nettles Warlick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, LaDell Rhoney, Sallie Glenn, Madge Heavner, Martha George, and Faye Lockman; and brothers, Ralph Warlick and Zakie Warlick. She was owner operator of Jo's Beauty Shop, and retired from Fred T. Foard after 25 years of service. Jo was a member of Christ Church - Mt. View. She is survived by her husband, Dean Hood of the home; daughters, Donna Deitz and husband, Steve, of Newton and Jennifer Joyner and husband, Lee, of Andalusia, Ala.; a son, Durayne Hood and wife, Chyrl, of Vale; grandchildren, Mandy Weaver and husband, Daniel, of Hickory, Jessica Coleman and husband, Richard, of Mooresville, Sharon Patrick and husband, Michael, of Troy, Ala., Ben Deitz and wife, Heather, of Newton, Brian Joyner and wife, Dena, of Vale; great-grandchildren, Emmery Weaver, Faith Wright, Loralei Coleman, Felicity Deitz, Rebecca Patrick, RC Coleman, Holden Deitz, Caleb Joyner, Asher Joyner and Abraham Coleman; and sister, Catherine Waters of Vale. A special thank you goes to the caregivers: Ruth Willis, Linda Holtsclaw and Nancy Sailors. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 14, from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at Christ Church - Mt. View. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m., at Christ Church - Mt. View, with Pastor Charles Kyker officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to Christ Church Mt. View Campus, 2416 Zion Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
1:00PM-2:45PM
Christ Church-Mt.View
2416 Zion Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
Feb 14
Memorial Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
3:00PM
Christ Church-Mt.View
2416 Zion Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
