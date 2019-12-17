CONOVER Anna Mae Jones Honaker, 87, of Conover, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her residence. Anna Mae was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Raleigh County, W.Va., to the late William Larkin Jones and Bessie Perry Phillips. She was a member of Hickory Pentecostal Holiness Church in Hickory. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Honaker, and a son, Jeffery Honaker. She is survived by son, Perry Honaker and wife, Marla Jo, of Pensacola, Fla.; three daughters, Cathy McClain and husband, Bill, of Conover, Grace Honaker of Hickory, and Betsy Taylor and husband, Tim, of Claremont; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Joseph Yarborough officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m., at Pineview Cemetery in Orgas, W.Va. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Honaker family.
