April 10, 2020 Victor Lee Holt, 34, of Lenoir, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. The service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 17, at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Conover, 217 2nd Ave. NE, Conover, NC 28613, with the Rev. Peggy Stout officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Reformed U.C.C. or to the National Pancreas Foundation. Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
