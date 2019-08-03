LENOIR Charles "Pop" Holmes Jr., 87, of Lenoir passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Mr. Holmes was born March 16, 1932, in Athens, Ga., to the late Felix Ferdinand and Grace Bolick Holmes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Florence Witherspoon Holmes; brothers, Joe and Bob Holmes; and sisters, Christine Bailey, Helen Carswell and Dorothy Lail. "Pop" was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the National Guard. He was employed for over 40 years as a production manager at Shuford Mills. He was known as a "Jokester", enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Foothills Squares. When he was younger, he enjoyed baseball and played for the American Legion. Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members. A celebration of Mr. Holmes life will be held Monday, Aug. 5, in the chapel at Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Mark Dula officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by the National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will be held privately at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir. The family respectfully requests that memorials be made to Wounded War Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.pendrysfuneralhome.com. Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Charles "Pop" Holmes Jr.

