LENOIR Charles "Pop" Holmes Jr., 87, of Lenoir passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Mr. Holmes was born March 16, 1932, in Athens, Ga., to the late Felix Ferdinand and Grace Bolick Holmes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Florence Witherspoon Holmes; brothers, Joe and Bob Holmes; and sisters, Christine Bailey, Helen Carswell and Dorothy Lail. "Pop" was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the National Guard. He was employed for over 40 years as a production manager at Shuford Mills. He was known as a "Jokester", enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Foothills Squares. When he was younger, he enjoyed baseball and played for the American Legion. Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members. A celebration of Mr. Holmes life will be held Monday, Aug. 5, in the chapel at Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Mark Dula officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by the National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will be held privately at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir. The family respectfully requests that memorials be made to Wounded War Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.pendrysfuneralhome.com. Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Charles "Pop" Holmes Jr.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
RICKY MILLSAPS TREE WORKS PLUS Complete tree care, storm damage, bucket truck, stump grinder, lots cleared, bush hog, skid steer work, haul gravel. INSURED - FREE ESTIMATES 704-592-2411 - 704-880-0605
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
A.2.Z. Handyman WE DO IT ALL
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.