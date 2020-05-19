October 24, 1943 - May 15, 2020 Larry Charles Hollar, 76, of Hickory and Sparta, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice House. Born Oct. 24, 1943, in Hickory, he was the son of the late Larry Dayton and Lillian Lawrence Hollar, and grandson of Della and Poly Hollar. Larry was a survivor of the 1948 Polio Epidemic. During his early years, Larry worked for the Hickory Recreation Department where he coached basketball and football. He coached Little League Baseball for five years in Bethlehem in the 60's, then continued his love of baseball as a Dodgers fan from their days in Brooklyn to Los Angeles. Larry was a longtime member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church where he served as VP of the Congregation, Finance Committee, Bible Study Leader, and Choir Member. With the help of friends, Larry built his mountain cabin, which he enjoyed for many years. He loved the challenges of working on the cabin with his wife Stephanie and enjoying the experiences of mountain life even as his health declined. After attending the St. Stephens Lutheran School and Hickory High School, Larry graduated with a BA from Lenoir Rhyne College and an MA from Appalachian State University. Larry spent his professional life in education, retiring from CVCC as Associate Dean of College Transfer after over 30 years of service. He held many positions, in the Business and Transfer Divisions, Associate Dean in Arts, Science and Business. After retirement, he was an adjunct professor of Marketing Management and Business Policy for Lenoir Rhyne College. In the community, Larry taught the Articulation Workshop for the Chamber of Commerce and CVCC joint venture in training school teachers seeking renewal credit. He also served on a Small Business Committee and was awarded lifetime membership in Kiwanis International and Optimists International. A beloved husband and stepfather, Larry's friends knew that, in spite of lifelong health challenges, he always radiated positivity and never met a challenge he couldn't face. Larry is survived by his wife Stephanie; son and daughter-in-law, John and Fernanda Mogray; grandchildren, Alexander and Isabella Mogray; and his beloved dogs, Lucy and Charlie Brown. The family is grateful to the Frye Hospital staff, Kindred Therapy, Carolina Caring Hospice House, Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation staff at Frye Hospital, Dr. Lake Morrison of Duke Medical Center and Joel Kunze, PA at DeSantis Family Practice, for their time, expertise, and kindness during his many years of illness. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, with Pastor Mike Stone officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity of your choice. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
