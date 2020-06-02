August 24, 1954 - May 30, 2020 Joseph Norman "Joe" Holland, 65, of Conover, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. He was born Aug. 24, 1954, in Greensboro, the adopted son of the late Ernest Norman Holland and Annie Lou Houser Holland. Joe's life was centered around his love of music. He played in many different bands and locations around the country. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Billie Setzer Holland of the home; son, Andy Holland and wife, Katie; and grandson, Lane Holland. Due to COVID-19 there is no service scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, please give support to your local musicians. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
