Holland, Glenn Robert

April 14, 1956 - May 25, 2020 Glenn Robert Holland, 64, of Conover, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 14, 1956, in Catawba County to Charles Vance Holland and Ruth Smith Holland. Glenn was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Allison Marie Holland. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jenny Holland Eller and husband, Daniel, of Chapel Hill; parents, Charles Vance Holland and Ruth Smith Holland of Bethlehem; brothers, Charles Holland and wife, Linda, of Bethlehem, Roger Holland and wife, Cathy, of Bethlehem, Brian Holland and wife, Angel, of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Thomas Eller, William Eller and Matthew Eller; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service to celebrate Glenn's life was held Thursday, May 28, at 1 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The Rev. Eric Hollar officiated the service. Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610. www.bennettfuneralservice.com

