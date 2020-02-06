December 21, 1953 - January 29, 2020 Charles Richard Hoke Jr., has crossed the river to his heavenly home, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, after a long battle here on this earth. Now Charlie can fish, hunt, and just maybe drive fast cars to his heart's content with a hound dog by his side, as we are told in God's word that heaven is treasures untold and these are the things he treasured. He owned and operated Hoke Painting for several years and enjoyed making his customers happy with professionalism and pride in his work. On his business card, he spread God's word with saying: "If we meet and you forget me, You have lost nothing; But if you meet Jesus Christ And forget Him, You have lost everything." He also enjoyed the antique and collectible business, always on the hunt for that special treasure. He assisted his wife in the auction business when he could. He was active in the past when he was able, with his church, and loved interacting with the youth and his testimony can be heard from the lives he touched. Anyone who knew him, could tell right away he was a man with a big heart. He would share whatever he had to share, except his sweets, and everybody knows those he kept hidden from sight. He was born Dec. 21, 1953, in Catawba County, to Lois D. Hoke and Charles R. Hoke Sr., who have preceded him in death. He will be waiting at the river for his faithful wife of 34 years, Linda Rochelle Hoke, who he has left behind. He also leaves behind four older sisters, Leila Church of Shelby, Linda Huffman of Conover, Lina Morrow of Hickory and Cheryl Ann Frye of Hickory; along with several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, he has asked that donations be made to either Carolina Caring Hospice or your local Humane Society. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Hickory, with the Rev. Lawrence Jones officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Drum Funeral Home - Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
