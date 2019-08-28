CLAREMONT Eva "Tootie" Mae Little Hoke, 79, of Claremont, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford. She was born March 26, 1940, in Catawba County to the late John Franklin Little and Edna Cordia Huffman Little. Eva was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Anderson Hoke; brothers, George Little, Lawrence Little, Jimmie Little; and sisters; Jean Parkhurst, Willie Setzer, Nellie Hollar, Fannie Wike and Frankie Pope. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Rodney Hoke and wife, Talitha, of Claremont, Kevin Hoke and fiancée, Pam, of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Dustin Hoke, Brittany Davis and husband, Ryan, Kaylee Lineberger and husband, Damion; and great-grandchildren, Bailee Davis, Kinslee Davis, Pyper Lineberger, Sage Lineberger and Rylee Davis. A memorial service to celebrate Eva's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The Rev. Eric Hollar will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673. Condolences may be sent to the Hoke family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Hoke family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
Brad McBride Construction "No Job Too Small" Free Ests, Referrals Avail. Gen. Carpentry, Remodeling & Additions Termite Damage, Structural Repairs Brad McBride (C) 704-791-4860
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.