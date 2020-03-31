March 30, 2020 Elizabeth Johnson Hobbs, 83, of Hickory, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announce by Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
