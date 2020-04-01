July 9, 1936 - March 30, 2020 Elizabeth Johnson Hobbs, 83, of Hickory, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Hickory Falls in Granite Falls. Born July 9, 1936, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Hazel and Willie Mae Hollar Bolch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Armand Johnson; her second husband, Herbert Hobbs; her son, Bruce Johnson; and her sister, Janie Fox. Elizabeth was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, and was an LPN for hospice. Elizabeth served on the Longview City Council, was past member of the Catawba County Republican Party Committee, and a reporter for United Press International. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she loved her family and will be greatly missed. Survivors include two children, Julie Yount and husband, Tim, and Roy Johnson and wife, Debra; six grandchildren, Chris Yount and wife, Michele, Jeremy Yount and wife, Emili, Michael Johnson and wife, Megan, Sam Johnson and Jamison Smith, Ashley Johnson, and Hayley Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Karen Teed and Marion Bolch; and special friends, Willie Hall, Barbara and James Strickland and family. A private graveside service will be held by the family. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
