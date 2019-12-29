Michael Ray Hite Sr. HICKORY Michael Ray Hite Sr. of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Hospice House in Newton. Mike was born Oct. 21, 1943, in St. Louis, Mo., to H. Melville and Dorothy Hite, who have preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, Robert, Jerry, and Kenneth, all of St. Louis; and granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Semino. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Pamela of Hickory; daughter, Michelle Randall of Hickory; son, Michael Ray Hite Jr. of Taylorsville; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Bolin of Columbia, S.C.; brothers, Daniel and Paul of St. Louis; and grandson, Michael Luke of Taylorsville. Mike served in the Army in the Vietnam Era, attaining the rank of captain. He was a patriot and loved his country. He loved his family and worked hard to support them. Mike's family will honor him at a graveside ceremony in Columbia, S.C. Memorials should be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28655.
Breaking
Hite Sr., Michael Ray
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Hite, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.