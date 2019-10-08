VALDESE Margie Ogle Hipps, 92, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels Nursing Center following a period of declining health. Margie was born Sept. 2, 1927, in Burke County to the late Earnest Ervin Ogle and Mary McGalliard Ogle. She was a member at Abee's Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hipps; brothers, Wilburn Ogle, Burlin Ogle, Roy Ogle, Ray Ogle, JayVan Ogle; sisters, Allene Burns, Edith Ogle, Mary Lowman, Cleo Greene, Valeria Harmon; and nephew, J.D. Ogle. Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Lynn Hipps and wife, Libby, of Icard, Johnny Alan Hipps and wife, Cheryl, of Claremont; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Abee's Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rudy Hayes officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Abee's Grove Baptist Church, 654 Abee's Grove Baptist Church Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the Hipps family.