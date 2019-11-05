CATAWBA Gail Forbes Hinson, 78, of Catawba, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m., at Temple Baptist Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Hinson family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton.