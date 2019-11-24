HICKORY Tamara Mae Gorman Hines, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born Dec. 24, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Wayne Neal Gorman Sr., and Patricia Naomi Grayson Gorman. Tamara enjoyed camping for the past 25 years at Daniel Boone Campground and was employed by Acosta Sales and Marketing. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Jeff M. Hines; daughter, Tiffany Roper and husband, Michael, of Hickory; brothers, W. Neal Gorman Jr. of Claremont and Todd Gorman and wife, Sherry, of Hickory; and her mother-in-law, Judy Hedrick. Burial will be held at Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Hickory with Pastor Bobby Pritchard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Hines family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Hines family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home, Hickory, NC.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
