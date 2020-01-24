CONOVER Lois Christine Clark Hilton, 100, of Conover passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her home in Conover, after a brief illness. Lois was born Dec. 25, 1919, in Caldwell County to the late Albert and Martha Angley Clark. Lois was a member of First Baptist Church in Newton and taught Sunday school for more than 30 years. She also taught special needs children at Conover School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jonas Craig Hilton; infant daughter; four sisters, Ann Clark Lingle, Mavis Clark Coley, Helen Clark Lawing and Louise Clark Saunders; two brothers, Carl and Lorance Clark; and nephew, Marion Smith. She is survived by six nieces, Carlotta Clark, Jodi Clark Seila, Susan Clark Hunsucker, Tina Clark Moose, Cissie Lawing Hager and Nita Hilton Gibson; 10 nephews, Bob Lingle, Joe Smith, Dwaine, Joe and Scott Coley, Kevin and Eric Saunders, Chip Lawing, Mickey Clark, and Frank Hilton The funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Newton, with Pastor Tommy Hullette officiating. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 NW Blvd., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Hilton family.
Hilton, Lois Clark
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
First Baptist Church, Newton
Newton, NC 28650
Receiving of Friends
Saturday, January 25, 2020
First Baptist Church, Newton
Newton, NC 28650
