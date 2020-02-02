July 21, 1943 - January 28, 2020 Charles Edward Hillman, 76, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born July 21, 1943, to Herman Henry and Mary Josephine Hillman in Richmond, Ind. Charlie was the proud father of son, Brian (Holly) Hillman; daughter, Kelly (Trevor) DeLong. Brian's children, Brody and Kaden and Kelly's son, Benson brought special joy to Grandpa Charlie. In addition to his children and grandchildren, Charlie is survived by his three brothers, Jim (Brenda) Hillman, Tom (Beth) Hillman, and Bill (Carol) Hillman; sister, Jane (Dick) Brooks; ex-wife, Jo Hillman; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and special friend and partner, Gayle O'Brien. Charlie created lasting memories and amazing fishing stories during the entire Hillman/Brooks family vacations up north in Wisconsin. He always knew where the fish would bite and passed all the best secrets on to son Brian. Charlie enjoyed many extended fishing trips with brother, Jim's family in Florida and along the Atlantic coast with the Lion's Club, friends, and Gayle's family. He brought home plenty of fish for good eating as well as a stockpile in the freezer. Hunting was another of Charlie's talents shared with his brothers, son, and grandsons. Nothing went to waste when he brought home food for the table. Trophy deer (and fish) are a testament to his skills. Charlie's lifelong deep love and devotion to serving people flourished when he moved to North Carolina. Thanks to help from Robyn Curtis, Charlie was embraced as a member and volunteer at the Senior Center in Newton. Further, his work with the West Hickory Lions Club helped many visually impaired individuals experience the exhilaration of fishing. He knew just how to hook people on the sport and allow them to spend countless hours enjoying the outdoors as he did. Charlie's family would like to extend special thanks to his dear partner, Gayle, and his many friends and neighbors who made his life rich. He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, and uncles. Per Charlie's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Celebrations of Charlie's life will be abundant and easily available for all who knew him. Charlie's love of nature and his gift of growing stunning flowers and tending bountiful vegetable gardens provide reminders of his beautiful spirit. Any act of appreciation or kindness will be a tribute to Charlie. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
