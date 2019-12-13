CONOVER Grayson Wyatt Hill, infant son of Samantha Berry and William Grayson Hill, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Catawba Memorial Medical Center in Hickory. Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Samantha Berry and Will Grayson Hill; "Nana", Deena Matthews; "PawPaw", Shawn Berry; aunts, Ami Berry and Izzy Johnson; uncles, Jeffrey Beam and Justin Johnson; cousins, Rylee Christopher, Kensley Johnson and Aubrey Johnson; grandmom, Linda Hill; great-aunt, Deborah Hill and great-uncle, Garry Hill. Grayson was preceded in death by cousins, Nolan and Kohen Beam. Grayson's family will hold a memorial service at a later time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.