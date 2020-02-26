Dr. J.C. Hill August 4, 1929 - February 22, 2020 Dr. J.C. Hill passed peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the age of 90. He is survived by his sister, "Beezie"; three children, James Paul Hill, Spencer Lee Hill, Marion Alexis Bentley; and four grandchildren. "Doc" or "J.C." as he was commonly referred was a longtime Hickory dentist, graduate of Hickory High School, Lenoir-Rhyne, and UNC Chapel Hill. You'd be hard pressed to find a lifelong Hickory resident who didn't know him or his iconic cowboy hat. When he wasn't in his office serving residents of Hickory he was in his garden, working on his race car, or cheering on his kids at one of their sporting events, usually followed by a beer at one of the old local watering holes. His story started in Rowan County in 1929, with two brothers and two sisters. He started working on a farm, driving a milk truck at the ripe old age of 14, and supporting his brother's efforts in World War II. After moving to Hickory he attended Hickory High School, playing football, basketball, and running track. He went on to Lenoir-Rhyne and then taught history at Sweet Water Elementary before going off to the Army and fighting in foxholes in Korea. He graduated from dental school at UNC (Go Heels) and then began his passion of dentistry. If you were a Hickory kid from the 80s then you probably took a field trip to his office or you may have had him as a football referee at your high school game. He traveled the world, raced with icons, crashed a plane, and never met a mountain he wouldn't ski down. You may have even caught him driving his "tooth fairy special" race car down 127, much to the frustration of the Hickory P.D. He was a champion of education, family, and a good time. He would always share a beer with a stranger and walk away with a new friend. His passion for life was only matched by his love for his children. He will be dearly missed but would ask all that knew him to raise a glass and share a story. Cheers! A memorial service will be held at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Hickory Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome to celebrate a legend. Flowers or memorials to be directed to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 629 8th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.
