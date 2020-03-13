June 26, 1935 - March 11, 2020 Robert "Roger" Hildebran, 84, of Hickory passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born in Burke County June 26, 1935, and was the son of the late Georgia and Jessie Rogers Hildebrand. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Hildebran. Roger served time in the Army Reserves and was retired from GE after over 20 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Linda Frye Hildebran of the home; sons, Jerry Hildebran and wife, Lela, of Hickory, and Kevin Hildebran of Hickory; daughter, Kelli Rockett and husband, Rench, of Conover; grandsons, Chad Hildebran and wife, Christina, of Hickory, Alex Hildebran of Hickory and David Rockett and wife, Alex, of Mt. View; and great-granddaughters, Chloe and Kynnedi Rockett of Mt. View. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Crowe officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Burke Chapel UMC, 6350 George Hildebran Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

