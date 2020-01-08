CONNELLY SPRINGS Ricky Alan Hildebran, 63, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 10, at 2 p.m., at Shoup's Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.
