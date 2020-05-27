November 22, 1951 - May 23, 2020 Randy Eric Hildebran, 68, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence. Randy was born Nov. 22, 1951, in Catawba County to the late Robert McKinley Hildebran and Inez Clary Buff Hildebran. Randy was a graduate of NC State University where he received a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. He is survived by daughter, Whitney Hildebran, of Raleigh; son, Eric Hildebran, of Raleigh; two brothers, Kenny Hildebran, of Sherrills Ford, Dale Hildebran, and Kitty Ballard, of Sherrills Ford; three sisters, Robbie G. Yancey, of Maiden, Rita VonCannon, of Sherrills Ford, Teresa Roberts, of Sherrills Ford. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Hopewell United Methodist Church. Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Randy Hildebran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.