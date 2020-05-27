November 22, 1951 - May 23, 2020 Randy Eric Hildebran, 68, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence. Randy was born Nov. 22, 1951, in Catawba County to the late Robert McKinley Hildebran and Inez Clary Buff Hildebran. Randy was a graduate of NC State University where he received a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. He is survived by daughter, Whitney Hildebran, of Raleigh; son, Eric Hildebran, of Raleigh; two brothers, Kenny Hildebran, of Sherrills Ford, Dale Hildebran, and Kitty Ballard, of Sherrills Ford; three sisters, Robbie G. Yancey, of Maiden, Rita VonCannon, of Sherrills Ford, Teresa Roberts, of Sherrills Ford. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Hopewell United Methodist Church. Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Landscaping Service Get Ready for SPRING!! Seedling Fertilizing Planting Shrubs Rockwork Mulch Grass Cutting Call 828-413-5665
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
New Home Construction Additions/Renovations; Kitchen Cabinets Installed; Door/Window Replacements; Decks, Flooring, Painting, Garage, Vinyl Siding. Licensed and Insured Tom Fox - 828-238-8879