HILDEBRAN Lewis Hildebran Jr., 76 of Hildebran, passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Born in Burke County Jan. 25, 1943, he was the son of the late Lewis Hildebran Sr. and Vicie Carswell Hildebran. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mae Matthews Hildebran; sister, Pauline H. Barnes; and brother, Leeroy "Popeye" Hildebran. He is survived by his daughter, Lorrie H. Hutson and wife, Kimberly Ann Harris, of the home; son, Mikle D. Ruppe Sr. and wife, Terri D., of Vale; brother, Paul Hildebran of Statesville; granddaughter, Reshella Wrede and fiancé, Jess Wright, of Mt. Airy; grandsons, Mikle D. Ruppe Jr. and wife, Tonya Queen, of Granite Falls, Justin E. Ruppe of Valdese, William L. Hutson (Torri) of the home; nine great-grandchildren; nephew, Ricky A. Barnes Sr. and wife, Melissa, of Connelly Springs; great-niece, Candice Barnes of Hildebran; great-nephew, Ricky A. Barnes Jr. of Connelly Springs; and great-great-niece and -nephew, Cadence Barnes and Eli Baker. Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. Pastor Keith Huss will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
