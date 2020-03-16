May 8, 1929 - March 14, 2020 Janet Hildebran, 90, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Carolina Rehab. Janet was born May 8, 1929, in Cleveland County, to the late Clyde McNeilly, and the late Dona Hoyle McNeilly. She was a member of Mount Hebron Baptist Church for years. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Theodore Hildebran. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Townsend and husband, Mike, and Sharon Lemelin and husband, Philip; grandchildren, Jeannie Townsend and husband, Scotty, Terry Killian, Ryan Lemelin, Makayla Lemelin, Kevin Townsend, Chance Townsend, and Raygan Townsend; great-grandchildren, Linda Townsend, Tommy Townsend, Cody Townsend and Abby Traxler, Dylan Townsend, Amber Killian, Lacey Killian, and Justin Killian; and two great-grandchildren, Emily Shoemaker and Ally Miller. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church with the Rev. Eric James officiating. Interment will follow at the Mount Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, prior to the service. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
