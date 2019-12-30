NEWTON The Rev. Paul Bernard Hicks, 87, of Newton, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., in the Celebration Center, at Jenkins Funeral Home. The Hicks family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
