May 31, 1939 - March 20, 2020 James Eldon Hicks Sr., 80, left this world peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home. He was ready to go home and meet his Lord. He was born May 31, 1939, in Rich Mountain, Tenn., in Campbell County, the son of the late James Franklin and Sadie Marie Womble Hicks. In addition to his parents, Eldon was preceded in death by sisters, Thelma Eudena Hicks Rouse and Lola Hicks Brooks Fetzer Cox; and oldest daughter, Crystal Yolanda Hicks. Eldon served valiantly in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of captain. A Vietnam veteran, he served as an artillery forward observer. He was decorated with the 1969 Bronze Star Medal, the 1970 Army Commendation Medal, the 1971 Gallantry Cross with Silver Star from the Republic of Vietnam, and various other certifications and commendations. Eldon was an accountant by profession and avid fisherman before his illness. When the weather was well suited, you could find him on the lake, with family and friends, and pole in hand. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Phyllis Ann Barger Hicks of the home, Conover; sister, Levada June Hicks Robbins, Clinton, Tenn.; brother-in-law and fishing buddy, Bobby Charles Barger, of the home, Conover; daughter, Heather Liame Hicks Friday and husband, Burke, and their daughters, Canzada and Brianna Friday of Taylorsville; granddaughter, Precious Melody Gilbert and husband, Todd, and children of Conover; grandson, Victor Justin Dellinger and wife, Christy, and children of Claremont; granddaughters, Jamie Elizabeth Hicks and Jannah M. Hicks; estranged son of many years, James E. Hicks Jr. and wife, Sally, of Conover; and numerous nieces and nephews throughout North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio. The family would like to extend a special gratitude to Mrs. Joyce Spencer and the Veterans Affairs, who made it possible for Eldon to stay home until Jesus called him to his eternal home. There will be no receiving, and a private funeral and dispersal of ashes will be postponed until a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any veterans organization of the giver's choosing. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
