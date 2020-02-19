June 28, 1933 - February 17, 2020 Lois Riffe Hicks, 86, of Newton, joined her beloved heavenly husband and family Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Lois was born June 28, 1933, in Iaeger, W.Va., to the late George Riffe and Mamie Riffe. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lawrence Hicks; daughter, Dinah Kay Belcher; brothers, Charlie and Junior Riffe; sisters, Lucy Blankenship, Louise Falke; grandchild, Brandon Sparks. She is survived by sons, Lawrence "Buddy" Hicks II and wife, Linda, of Mooresville, Chris Hicks and wife, Suzan, of Conover; daughters, Phyllis Ballengee and husband, Jerry, of Newton, Brenda Akers and husband, Troy, of Bluefield, W.Va.; brother, Henry Riffe; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Dennis Belcher. Lois was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The greatest joy of her life was her grandbabies and cooking for her family. She was active in all aspects of her church. A service of remembrance will be held at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba, Friday, Feb. 21, at 3 p.m. Pastor Travis Triplett will officiate with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mathis Chapel Baptist Church, 1786 Mathis Church Rd., Catawba, NC 28609. Drum Funeral Home of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
