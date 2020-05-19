September 3, 1923 - May 17, 2020 Billie Byrd Starnes Hicks, 96, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born Sept. 3, 1923, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late William Issac Starnes and Corrie Sides Starnes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Grover Hicks; and grandson, Cliff Hicks. Billie was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and was an active member of Catawba Valley Quilters. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Hicks Barger and husband, Bobby Joe, of Hickory; son, William Burkard Hicks and wife, Diane, of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Cally J. Barger of Hickory, Aubrey Barger Dutta and husband, Sanjoy, of Memphis, Tenn., Glenn Hicks and wife, Elizabeth, of San Francisco, Calif., Jennifer Sigmon of Hickory, Morgan Redmond of Boone; seven great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. There will be a private service held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Chris Webb officiating at a later date. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 9580, Hickory, NC 28603. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
