NEWTON Helen "Pete" Elizabeth Sigmon Hewitt, 90, of Newton passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Helen was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Catawba County to the late John Alexander Sigmon and Blanche Lail Wilson. She was a member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden and a member of the The Red Hat Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert David Hewitt. She is survived by a son, Ronald Hewitt of Newton; and half brother, Gary Sigmon of Florida. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden with the Rev. Dr. Susan Sandra Roddey officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Abernethy Laurels Memory Care Unit, 102 Leonard Ave., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Hewitt family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Trimming Free estimates. Reasonable, and dependable, new stump grinder & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!