NEWTON Helen "Pete" Elizabeth Sigmon Hewitt, 90, of Newton passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Helen was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Catawba County to the late John Alexander Sigmon and Blanche Lail Wilson. She was a member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden and a member of the The Red Hat Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert David Hewitt. She is survived by a son, Ronald Hewitt of Newton; and half brother, Gary Sigmon of Florida. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden with the Rev. Dr. Susan Sandra Roddey officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Abernethy Laurels Memory Care Unit, 102 Leonard Ave., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Hewitt family.