NEWTON Melinda L. Herzog, 65, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. No services are planned. Memorials may be given to charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to Amanda Fagg, 2321 N. Blue Mesa Dr., Fayetteville, AR 72703, or at www.drumfh-conover.com. Drum Funeral Home & Crematory in Conover is honored to serve the Herzog family.

To plant a tree in memory of Melinda Herzog as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.