NEWTON Melinda L. Herzog, 65, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. No services are planned. Memorials may be given to charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to Amanda Fagg, 2321 N. Blue Mesa Dr., Fayetteville, AR 72703, or at www.drumfh-conover.com. Drum Funeral Home & Crematory in Conover is honored to serve the Herzog family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
Original Bridal Dresses & Evening Gowns Maria Warren 2216 Leslie Ave. Hickory, N.C. 28602 828-303-3014