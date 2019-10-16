HICKORY Romeo Hernandez-Melendez, one month old son of Sixto Ignacio-Hernandez and Maria Dolores Melendez-Romero, of Newton died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. today (Wednesday, Oct. 16th), at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The Hernandez-Melendez family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.