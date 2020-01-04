HICKORY Maria Sochil Hernandez, 35, of Hickory, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home, prior to the service. The Hernandez family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.