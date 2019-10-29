HICKORY Sarah Maurice Whitener Herman went to be with her Lord, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Maurice was born April 2, 1928, in Catawba County, to the late Arthur and Ola Jean Hildebran Whitener. Maurice was a long-time member of Mt. Grove Baptist Church in Mt. View. Maurice worked many years in the textile industry. Maurice loved sewing and crafts and square dancing. She is described as the best mother in the world. She never missed a day of celebration; birthdays and holidays were always special because of her. Maurice was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Tony Michael and Kelly Maurice Edwards; sister, Mary Stallings; and brother, Charles Whitener. Left to cherish her memory includes her loving husband of 34 years, Joseph Vance Herman; daughters, Sonja Teresa Edwards and Delores Diane Edwards Mingus and husband, Kenneth; sister, Jean Killian, and brothers, Luther Whitener and Norman Whitener and wife, Alice. Additional family members include those who brought her the greatest joy, her nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Mt. Grove Baptist Church, 6156 Mountain Grove Rd. in Hickory. A celebration of Maurices's life will be held at 2 p.m., with Dr. Barry Keys and Pastor Philip Chapman officiating. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Maurices's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Condolences and memories may be shared with Maurice's family by visiting www.drumfh-hickory.com. Drum Funeral Home in Hickory is honored to be serving the Herman family.
