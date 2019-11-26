Rodney Lee Herman TAYLORSVILLE Mr. Rodney Lee Herman, 59, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church Friday, Nov. 29,from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Herman family.