WEST WARWICK, R.I. Robert E. Lee Herman, 89, of West Warwick, R.I., died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. He was the loving husband of Betty Jean (Eckard) Herman, and beloved father of Beverly and Bruce (Mary) Herman. For full obituary and service information please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
