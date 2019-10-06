HICKORY Macile Bolick Herman, 92, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with dementia. She was born May 13, 1927, in Hickory, to the late E.C. Bolick and Geanie McNeely Bolick. Macile served 22 years as a first-grade teacher at St. Stephens Elementary School before retiring in 1982. She enjoyed game shows, crossword puzzles, reading, bird watching, gardening, and relaxing outdoors. But most of all, she was happiest when surrounded by her loving family and relished trips with them to Myrtle Beach or the North Carolina mountains. Macile was a strong proponent for education. She was valedictorian of both her high school and college classes, graduating from Lenoir Rhyne College in 1960, while raising two young daughters. She attended Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Hickory. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Herman, to whom she was married 41 years; sisters, Selma Huffman and Wanda Herman; daughters, Peggy Phillips and Carolyn Alexander; and great-granddaughter, McKinsey Pleasants. She is survived by brother, Charles Bolick and wife, Melissa, of Hickory; son-in-law, Jim Alexander, of Smyrna, Ga.; granddaughters, Leigh Mingus, of Denver, N.C., and Miranda Phillips, of Raleigh; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org). The family is being served by Bass-Smith Funeral Home.