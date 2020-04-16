October 4, 1926 - April 15, 2020 Joseph V. Herman, 93, of Hickory, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Elmcroft Assisted Living Center. He was born Oct. 4, 1926, in Catawba County to the late Joseph M. Herman and Edith R. Herman. He was a retired machinist and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hickory. Mr. Herman served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was also a member of Cookville Masonic Lodge #502. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances S. Herman; and his second wife, Maurice W. Herman; three sisters, Naomi Caldwell, Evelyn Lipe and Helen Cline; and three brothers, Wilburn Herman, Clarence Herman and Ennoch Herman. Those left to cherish his memory are son, Ron Herman and wife, Sandra, of Hickory; daughter, Beverly Young and husband, Bobby, of Hickory; two grandchildren, Bobby J. Young and wife, Alice, Wendy Young, both of Hickory; and three great-grandchildren, Connor J. Young, Mallory R. Young and Dalton J. Young, all of Hickory. A graveside service with Military and Masonic Rites will be held Saturday, April 18, at 2 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church in Hickory with the Rev. David Drysdale officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 1911 Zion Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
