October 19, 1961 - January 26, 2020 Jeffrey Alan Herman, 58, of Newton passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Jeffrey was born Oct. 19, 1961, in Long Beach, Calif., to the late George Monroe Herman and the late Linda Bowman Herman. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Berida Johnson Herman, of the home; son, Evan Herman of Newton; daughter, Hayley Flynn and husband, Josh, of Newton; aunts and uncles, Kay and Larry Bowman of Hickory, Martha Teague of Hickory, Helen and Max Miller of Conover, and Glenn and Judy Herman of Newton. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 12 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Chaplain Bruce Dayton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45, at the funeral home, prior to the service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Hartman's Haven Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 742 Conover, NC 28613. Burke Mortuary and Crematory/Newton www.burkemortuary.com
