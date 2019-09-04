CONOVER Alan Ray Herman, 66, of Conover, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his home. Born July 18, 1953, he was the son of the late James Ray Herman and Mary Vanderford Herman. Alan spent most of his free time on the ball field playing and coaching on softball teams. When he wasn't on the field he was with his grandchildren, whom he loved very much. He is survived by two daughters, Amber Herman of Conover, Tasha Herman of Conover; a son, Rusty Herman of Conover; a sister, Elizabeth H. Sutton of Conover; former wife, Tammy Herman of Conover; a number of cousins; four grandchildren, Kinsley Herman, Kora Stafford, Alaney Lawrence, Kalynn Lawrence; and another grandson due in January 2020. In addition to his parents, his brother, Roger Dale Herman, preceded him in death. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Jenkins Funeral Home, with Pastors Tammy and David Pettry officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. Please sign the guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Herman family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.