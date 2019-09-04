CONOVER Alan Ray Herman, 66, of Conover, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his home. Born July 18, 1953, he was the son of the late James Ray Herman and Mary Vanderford Herman. Alan spent most of his free time on the ball field playing and coaching on softball teams. When he wasn't on the field he was with his grandchildren, whom he loved very much. He is survived by two daughters, Amber Herman of Conover, Tasha Herman of Conover; a son, Rusty Herman of Conover; a sister, Elizabeth H. Sutton of Conover; former wife, Tammy Herman of Conover; a number of cousins; four grandchildren, Kinsley Herman, Kora Stafford, Alaney Lawrence, Kalynn Lawrence; and another grandson due in January 2020. In addition to his parents, his brother, Roger Dale Herman, preceded him in death. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Jenkins Funeral Home, with Pastors Tammy and David Pettry officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. Please sign the guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Herman family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE Why Pay More For Great Service!
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY