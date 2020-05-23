November 21, 1951 - May 20, 2020 Mr. Ronnie Donell Henry, 68, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the family.

Service information

May 27
Graveside Service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
2:00PM
Rosenwald Cemetery
503 S. D. Avenue
Maiden, North Carolina 28650
May 26
Body will lie in state
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Burke Mortuary- Newton
2516 N Main Ave
Newton, NC 28658
