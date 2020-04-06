January 11, 1947 - April 3, 2020 On April 3, 2020, Carl Ronald "Ron" Henry, 73, loving and devoted father, grandfather and husband of 50 years to Ann Henry, passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem. He was born Jan. 11, 1947, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to the late Carl Wilson Henry and Mildred Elizabeth Perry Henry. Upon graduating in 1966 from Happy Valley High in Johnson City, Tenn., he went on to serve in the United States Air Force as a Morse code intercept operator from 1967 to 1971, during the Vietnam War. He has resided in Conover for the past 45 years, and recently retired from the retail industry. Ron was a member of Hickory Church of Christ where he served as an Elder. He always had a smile on his face and made many friends, and with his outgoing personality, he never met a stranger. His love for God and his family was shown everyday by the life he lived. Ron was an avid sports fan and enjoyed baseball the most. He was considered the Hickory Crawdads' number one fan. Ron also enjoyed playing golf, bowling and most recently shooting pool. His most treasured accomplishment was being married to the love of his life, Ann, Dec. 20, 1969. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were inseparable, always doing things together, enjoying family, friends, and supporting their children and grandchildren. Those that are left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Martha "Ann" Headrick Henry of the home; sons, Carl Ronald Henry II and wife, Karen, of Claremont, and Steven Grant Henry and wife, Melissa, of Sherrills Ford; five grandchildren, Bryson, Zoie, Nolan, Mason and Emma; a sister, Cindy Gouge and husband, Bill, of Johnson City; two nieces, Leisa Harvey and Aimee Williams; two great-nieces and a great-nephew from Johnson City. A graveside service to celebrate Ron's life will be held Wednesday, April 8, at 3 p.m., at Conover City Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 544. Pastor Kevin Bibbee will officiate. The body will lie in state Tuesday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Memorials may be made to Hickory Church of Christ, 1218 Fairgrove Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. Condolences may be sent to the Henry family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Henry family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
