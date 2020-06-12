Hendren, Spencer Neal

July 6, 1964 - June 7, 2020 Spencer Neal Hendren, 55, of Newton, passed Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born July 6, 1964, he was the son of Howard Neal Hendren and Nancy Lajay Jackson. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Hendren. He is survived by his wife, Anita Hendren of the home; mother, Nancy Lajay Hendren and Harold Robinson; stepson, Jason Arney of Newton; stepdaughter, Brandy Martin of Yorktown, Va.; brother, Patrick Jay Hendren and wife, Paige, of Hickory; stepgrandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Ashleigh, and Ethan; niece, Caroline Hendren; and nephew, Chip Hendren. Neal was a member of Hickory Masonic Lodge 343, and a member of the Oasis Shriners. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday June 16, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 16, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. There will be a private burial held at a later date. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Service information
1:00PM
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
2:00PM
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
