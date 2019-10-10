HICKORY On Saturday morning of Oct. 5, 2019, Vera Louise Flowers Henderson won her battle against metastatic breast cancer at the age of 57, by peacefully passing away in her room surrounded by loved ones. Born in Catawba County, June 24, 1962, she was the daughter of John Reinhardt and Lois Daniel. She was a graduate of Bandy's High School class of 1980, a graduate of Catawba Valley Community College, where she obtained an associates degree in 2001. She was formerly employed with R.R. Donnelly for 10 years, and retired from the Catawba County School system. She also was a member of New Direction Word Church, where she was on the Financial Team, Greeters Team, and for 15 years served with the Youth Ministry. She leaves to cherish loving memoires her husband, Robert E. Henderson Jr.; two sons, Christopher Henderson of Charlottesville, Va., Isaiah Henderson of the home; honorary daughter, Camille Battiston of Hickory; godchildren, Tiffany Robinson of Conover, Patrick Gibbs of Newton; mother, Lois (L.V.) Daniel of Conover; father, John (Loresa) Reinhardt of Claremont; siblings, Annita (Jeff) Allred, Tywanna Jones of Winston-Salem, Sylvia (Thomas) Lane of Gaffney, Willis Daniel of Granite Falls, Teresa Daniel of Conover, Quentin Reinhardt of Newton, Mederia Reinhardt of Claremont, Richard Daniel, and Lydia Daniel of Newton; and a host of aunts, uncles, many other relatives and friends. The memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m., at Maiden High School Auditorium, with Pastor Brenda Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. A reception will be held at New Direction Word Church immediately following the service. In memory of breast cancer awareness and Vera, the family would like for you to wear some form of pink. In leiu of flowers, donations can be made to New Direction Word Church (her home church), 1651 East P St. Ext., Newton, NC 28658. Memorials may also be made to either National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., or Autism Speaks. Condolences can be made at www.allenmitchellfuneralhome.com. Allen Mitchell Funeral Homes is serving the family of Vera Louise Flowers Henderson.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
MASTER PAINTING Interior, Exterior Residential, Commercial Industrial Sheet rock, wood replacement Power Washing, Decks, Sr Discount Over 30 yrs exp. Schedule FREE estimate Call 631-767-8514
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!