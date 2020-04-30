December 24, 1933 - April 24, 2020 Hisako Hotta Henderson, 86, of Fleming Island, Fla., entered her heavenly home Friday, April 24, 2020. Born Dec. 24, 1933, in Yokosuka, Japan, she was the daughter of the late Kozo Hotta and Ko Aoki Hotta. Along with learning and perfecting the English language and attaining her U.S. citizenship, nothing was impossible for her. She was known for her ability to create beauty using her many talents such as designing and sewing dresses for her daughters, including their wedding dresses. She also started a cake decorating business after taking lessons in Chicago from the world-renowned Wilton family and blessed many people with her stunning cakes. Hisako passionately loved her family, and her love and commitment to them were limitless, even to the extent of relocating across the country to care for her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Hisako was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Kenji. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 61 years, Charles Henderson; brother, Tetsuo; sister, Mariko (Junko); three daughters, June Robison and husband, Kenny, Patricia Watts and husband, Terry, Terri Reno and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Joel DeMerse, Steven Robison and wife, Cherish, Jain Patnode, Andrew Robison and wife, Kelsey, Madeline Carreras and husband, Frank, and Matthew Brown; and five great-grandchildren, Ansley, Jameson, Penelope, Titus, and Oliver. A private family service will be held Sunday, May 3, at 11 a.m., at Highland Baptist Church, Hickory, with Pastor and son-in-law, Kenny Robison, officiating. Memorials may be made in Hisako's name to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, an organization that develops young men and women to be able to face the future with a sense of direction, ability, and hope, P.O. Box 2000, Boys Ranch, FL. 32064, www.youthranches.org. Drum Funeral Home www.drumfh-hickory.com
