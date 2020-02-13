March 29, 1947 - February 12, 2020 Sonja Helton, 72, of Hudson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson. She was born March 29, 1947, daughter of the late Jay Suddreth Sr. and Annie Greene Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving Carl Helton; and one sister, Bonnie Suddreth. Those left to cherish her memory are one daughter, Monica (Ricky) Messer of Granite Falls; granddaughter, Heather (Chris) Bay of Hudson; great-grandson, Logan Bay of Hudson, who she loved dearly and he brought so much happiness to her life; brothers, Jay (Mack) Suddreth of Virginia, Donald Suddreth of North Carolina; and aunts, Mary Perrou and Jeanette Cowart. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Calvin Hargett officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645; or Bethel Colony of Mercy, Women's Campus, 1675 Bethel Colony Rd., Lenoir, NC 28645. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary at www.mackiefh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
