May 6, 2020 James Howard Helton, 83, of Bethlehem, passed away at his residence Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born to the late Raymond Augustus and Mary Catharine Harrison Helton. James was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, and enjoyed playing golf. James served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and then served in the U.S. Navy Reserves for an additional 15 years. He was a member of the Bethlehem Ruritan Club for 25 years and served as president twice during that time. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his first wife, Nellie Sue Franklin; and a son, James Howard Helton Jr. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of seven years, Wanda Brookshire Stafford; three daughters, Connie Helton Yount, Pamela Helton Wellman (Dennis), and Paula Helton Johnston; six grandchildren, Bryan and James Yount, Joey Johnston (Sarah), Jennifer Franklin (Eddie), Rachel Webster (Jeremey), and Christopher Johnston (Christina); nine great-grandchildren; stepson, Jimmy Stafford; stepdaughter, Myra Hertzler; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sadie and Barney Melvin; and one sister, Barbara Helton. Memorial service will be held Sunday, May 10, at 4 p.m., in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Gordon West will be officiating. Alexander County Honor Guard Chapter 84 will present military rites. Alexander Funeral Service www.alexfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Dump Trailer, Gravel Hauled. Free estimates, Insured. Stump grinding & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
HENSLEY'S POWER WASHING We pressure wash all exterior surfaces including... Houses, Decks, Driveways & Sidewalks For A Free Estimate Call...668-7476 or 243-5695